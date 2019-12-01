Gardaí concerned for missing teenager, Sebastiana (13)

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Sebastiana Paun from Coolock, Dublin.

Sebastiana Paun was last seen at approximately 9am on Saturday 30/11/2019 when she left her family home in Coolock.

She is described as 5ft 7” in height, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black shiny bubble zip up coat, short in length with a fur lining on the hood, and a pair of silver glitter runners.

She is known to frequent the Jervis Street area of Dublin City Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.