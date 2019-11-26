Fr Flanagan Annual Boxing Tournament next Sunday

Fr Flanagan Boxing Club will hold their first tournament at St Kevin's Community Hall, Blessington on Sunday, December 1, from 2.30pm.

Club boxers from Kildare and West Wicklow parishes, members of Fr Flanagan's, will take on boxers from different clubs across the country.

The club has been very busy already with Dan Murphy winning the prestigious Michael Andrew Boxing Tournament, taking the semi-final and final stopping his opponents – Dan went on to win the Smithfield Box Cup and following that, represented Leinster in Germany where he won a silver medal.

Dan was beaten in the final by three times Great Britain Champion coincidentally named Mohammed Ali in a cracking final!

Brian Gilroy won a gold in the Wexford Cup – Brian put on a excellent display of punches to win. His brother Darragh won silver also in the Wexford Box Cup, losing out on a 3-2 decision in the final.

All support appreciated on Sunday next, December 1 at Fr Flanagan's Boxing Club, Blessington.