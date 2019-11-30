Clane martial arts fighter wins gold medal at European Championships

Clane martial arts fighter, Brandon Blake, won a gold medal in the European championships at the weekend.

Brandon had two fights to get to the gold in his category at the Brazilian Jiu-jitsu European championships. One fighter from Russia and one from Ireland were not enough to stop the Scoil Mhuire student, who trains at the same location at Conor McGregor.

On Sunday, the 13 year old added this latest gold to his list of prizes. He is the current 2019 Irish open Jiu-jitsu champion, the current 2019 Irish jiu-jitsu leagues champion and the world jiu-jitsu championship silver medalist and bronze medalist. A resident of Coill Dubh, he lives with his father Mark, his mother Corinne and sister, Sienna (7).