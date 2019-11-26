Clane teenager highlights lack of services for young people

Ryan McKeown, originally from Dundalk and now living in Co. Kildare, took to the stage at the Printworks, Dublin Castle on World Children’s Day to take part in Child Talks, a series of inspiring stories from children and young people.

Child Talks was hosted by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office on World Children’s Day to highlight the importance of listening to children and considering their point of view. The event was opened by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone and was attended by over 400 people. It was also broadcast live on RTÉ News Now.

The nine young speakers who took part in Child Talks discussed mental health, education, climate change, getting involved in politics and period poverty. Ryan McKeown from Dundalk used his talk to highlight the struggle facing many children in Ireland who have disabilities and the long wait for services that they are enduring.

Speaking at Child Talks, Ryan said: “At an early age I was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. This essentially means that I have difficulty paying close attention to details, organising activities or staying within a structure. I can be fidgety and sometimes take risks with little thought of the dangers. I have also been diagnosed with Dyspraxia, and this affects my personal development and coordination techniques.

“In the last number of years I have been in and out of the hospital with my condition. I find that hard as it means I miss out a lot on school and other social activities. For me every day is a struggle, and it upsets me to think that there are other young people out there suffering and not accessing the urgent treatment they require.

“The answer is always ‘there is a waiting list, or we don’t have the required funds for those services.’ I feel like that is wrong, and I often wonder why the system is set up to fail people? Why isn’t the system set up to help people?

“As young people we must stand shoulder to shoulder helping and supporting each other along the way. You are not alone.”

Highlighting the importance of Child Talks the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon added: “We celebrate World Children’s Day by listening to what young people have to say about issues that are important to them. As always, I am inspired by the abilities of young people and their inherent sense of fairness.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The young people today remind us that despite the progress made there is still more to do to protect and promote children's rights in Ireland. There are still too many young people on the fringes and too many young people falling between the cracks within Irish society.”