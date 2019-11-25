Collision on M50 causing delays; also traffic backing up on the N7 from J4 Rathcoole.

The collision on the M50 northbound at J7 Lucan has been moved into the hard shoulder.

However, traffic remains very slow on approach from J12 Firhouse.

Delays have also backed up on the N7 from J4 Rathcoole.



It's very heavy too on the southbound approach from the M1 Interchange.

Roadworks: overnight works will be in place in Sallins on the Naas/Clane Rd (R407) until Thursday 5 December, from 7pm each night to 6am the following morning.

Lane closures will be in place for works on the M9 northbound at J1 M7 between 10am and 5am each day until Wednesday (27th). The lanes will only reopen to facilitate morning rush hour traffic, with closures in place on midweek days.