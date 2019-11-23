Gardaí appeal for information on missing youth

Gardaí in Ronanstown near Clondalkin are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Christine Green.

Christine was last seen in The Square, Tallaght on Saturday, 16 November 2019.

She is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of broad build, with blue/green eyes.

Christine’s hair is blonde and dyed with light blue tips. When last seen she was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black jeans and black runners.



It is believed that Christine may be in the Newry area of Co Down.



Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Christine is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.