Dublin GAA star guest speaker at JPC public meeting

Alcohol and drug abuse is a social issue, an addiction disease which can impact families across the country.

Addiction has no social, class, religious denominations, cultural or age boundaries. It can impact all.

The Kildare Joint Policing Committee Annual will host a public meeting on December 2, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm at the Town Hall, Newbridge.

This year’s theme is ‘Working together against substance abuse’ and will have Philly McMahon, Dublin senior footballer, as the guest speaker.

This is open to the public and all are welcome. Be aware of the dangers in your community, December 2, 7pm at Newbridge Town Hall.