Weather update for the week ahead: wet, wet and wet

Today, Saturday 23 November, it's started out damp and misty with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The rain will become patchier during the afternoon and it looks set to turn mostly dry by evening. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh northeast breezes.

Tonight, winds will fall light overnight with areas of mist and fog forming. A chilly night with minimum temperatures of 4 or 5 degrees.

Tomorrow, Met Eireann predicts that it will be dry with areas of mist and fog only slowly lifting. However, outbreaks of rain will edge in during the evening. Top temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light southeast winds.

The national outlook is for a continuance of unsettled weather with temperatures close to average for November.

Sunday night: Scattered outbreaks of rain across the country on Sunday night but rainfall totals will be minimal in northern counties. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate southeast winds.

Monday: Mostly cloudy on Monday with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle but good dry periods also. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light, variable winds. Cloudy overnight with a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Areas of mist and fog forming in the light winds. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Tuesday: A spell of heavy rain is expected to move in to affect southern counties on Tuesday but lots of dry weather further north with just a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh easterly winds. Rain extending to much of the country overnight with fresh and gusty winds. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Wednesday: It looks set to be a rather cloudy and showery day across the eastern half of the country. However, a good deal of dry weather further west with some bright spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh northerly breezes. Largely dry overnight with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

Thursday: Current indications suggest Thursday will be cold and mostly dry with light breezes.