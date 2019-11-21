Road works deferred at Kilcock road junction

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the surfacing works scheduled to commence on Wednesday 20 November did not proceed.

It is anticipated that these works will now commence on the night of Monday 25 November 2019 and continue for four nights.

The works will be completed on the following nights, Monday 25, Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 November 2019.

Kildare County Council advise that works will commence at the Kilcock Road junction on 25/11/19. The works are to be completed at night between the hours of 7pm to 6am, and a Stop/Go system will be in operation.

(Please note that the proposed surfacing work is weather dependent).

KCC wishes to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused while this work is being carried out and we thank you for your cooperation and understanding.