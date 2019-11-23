Clane martial art champion set for European championships

November 23 will be another big day in the sporting life of Clane Scoil Mhuire student, Brandon Blake.

The 13-year-old is the current 2019 Irish open Jiu-jitsu champion, the current 2019 Irish jiu-jitsu leagues champion and the world jiu-jitsu championship silver medalist and bronze medalist.

Brandon, who went to Coill Dubh national school at primary level, is training at gyms associated with Conor McGregor, for 20 hours a week.

A resident of Coill Dubh, he lives with his father Mark, his mother Corinne and his seven year old sister, Sienna.

On November 23 he will compete in the Brazilian Jiu-jitsu European championships which is being held here in Ireland.

His dad, Mark, said that from very early in life it was evident that Brandon was going to be a very active individual.

Since the age of seven, Brandon worked extremely hard for four years in gymnastics with Naas Panthers and Excel gymnastics in Celbridge getting himself to an elite level winning national medals along the way.

In August 2018 he joined the “welcoming” SBG Gym in Naas where Conor McGregor trains.

Mark and Corinne are currently seeking a sponsor for Brandon. “His gymnastics background has helped to get the skills needed in MMA. “Brandon loves Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and this is where he has become very proficient,” said Mark.

He now trains 6 days a week, 20+ hours a week between jiu-jitsu, wrestling and kickboxing.