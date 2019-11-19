Want to sharpen up your photography skills?
One day course on Saturday next in Co Kildare
One day course next Saturday with Conor Williams Photography. Also, advice on the best cameras to buy
Conor Williams, well known Kildare photographer is hosting a one-day photography course entitled 'Basics of Photography' next weekend.
The course will be held on Saturday, 23 November from 10am to 2pm at Old Kilcullen, near Kilcullen.
Conor will teach/show the basics of photographic composition, how to use camera controls and handy tips on the best value in cameras and their scope, if you're thinking of buying a camera for Christmas.
Cost for the full's course is €50 per person.
Bookings with Conor at 086 872 1707 or email conorwphotography@gmail.com.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on