Five arrests made following garda drugs' seizure in Dublin
€400,000 worth of drugs seized
Drugs seized yesterday by Gardaí in Ballymun, which resulted in five arrests Photo Garda Press Office
Gardaí in Ballymun seized cannabis herb, cocaine and diamorphine (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €400,000.
As part of an intelligence led operation carried out by Gardaí from Ballymun and Santry, a car was stopped on Balbutcher Lane yesterday afternoon, Saturday 16 November, 2019 at around 4pm.
Two men (55 years and 22 years) were arrested at the scene and a quantity of cannabis herb was found in the vehicle after a search.
In a follow up search of a house in Santry, Dublin 9, cannabis herb, cocaine and diamorphine was seized. Three persons (2 men, 35 years and 21 years and 1 woman, 27 years) were in the house at the time of the search and were arrested and taken to Ballymun and Clontarf Garda Stations.
All five prisoners are currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 and investigations are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on