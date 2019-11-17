Santa's post box is now in place for letters to the North Pole!

Parents of young children can rest assured that there is now a two collection per day for Santa letters in Co Kildare.

A lovely red Santa's Postbox is now in situ at the Valley Fairy Trail, Kilcullen, along the banks of the River Liffey.

“We have added eight more fairy houses to the Kilcullen Fairy Trail recently, along with a Santa post box for children to send their Christmas letters” said Antoinette Buckley of Kilcullen Community Action (KCA). "Collections are made twice daily, 10am and 4pm).

“The Christmas lights will also be going up along the valley soon! The Fairy Trail has been a huge success since the launch in March. Not only do local families and creches/ schools use this fantastic amenity in Kilcullen but visitors from other towns visit on a regular basis. Businesses have reported an increase in trade in the town since the launch”.

She continued: “If you create a space for people to enjoy, they will come and use it, only a little over five weeks to Christmas day! Get those letters posted at The Valley Fairy Trail, Main St Kilcullen - two post collections daily 10am and 4pm. Happy posting from Kilcullen Community Action”.

Another of the fairy houses added to the Valley Trail, Kilcullen