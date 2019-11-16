Bosco is coming to Kildare on December 7

Bosco, a celebrity puppet from the 80s is coming to Kilcullen, thanks to the local Lion's Club.

Bosco and Paula Lambert Puppet Theatre will be at the Town Hall, Kilcullen on Sunday, December 7 at 2.40pm.

There are generations of KildareNow readers who will remember the little puppet bursting onto our screens on a daily basis, varying from squeals of excitement to his mournful "Tá sé úfasach!" (That's awful/terrible).

Tickets to 'Once upon a time' with Bosco, are €12 per person, or a family of four for €40, available from Berney's Chemist, Main Street or any member of Kilcullen Lion's Club.

All profits go to local based charities.