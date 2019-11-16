Vehicle seized and two motorists arrested for drug driving in garda operation

A Special Inter Divisional Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint Operation was performed last night, Friday, 15 November, by Naas, Portlaoise and Tullamore Roads Policing Units.

This operation targeted four Cross border locations between the Kildare and Laois/Offaly Garda Divisions.

The operation focused on drink and drug driving.

A total of four Supermit Checkpoints were performed.

328 motorists were tested for drink and drugs



2 motorists were arrested for drug driving

1 vehicle seized – L-licence driver unaccompanied

A number of other minor road traffic offences were also detected with FCPNs to issue.

An Garda Siochana would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance during this operation.