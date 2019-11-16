My Kildare Life interview with Naas performer Sharon Sexton

Sharon from Naas is a stage performer who has performed for the Royals and more recently on the Late Late Show

Sharon is a native of Lakelands. She went to school in St Mary’s College Naas, where she played her first role on stage in the school musical, Calamity Jane.

She has one younger sister Elaine. Her parents John and Annette still live in Lakelands and have always been active in the community.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

Some of the strongest memories are Sunday afternoon visits to my relations around the county. Stoping at the Curragh Market, Donnelly’s Hollow, St Brigid’s Well, playing around the Japenese Gardens with my cousins. One of my fondest memories of Naas will always be the Punchestown Festival.

WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT THE COUNTY?

I like that the town of Naas is still familiar, even though it has expanded and grown so much over the past 20 years. The core people, characters, locals and feeling of familiarity is still there.

There is always someone you meet who you know, which is a lovely feeling and a foreign one, having lived in London for a long time.

IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

Probably chilling with family and friends at home. A walk around the lakes, a few pints in Kavanaghs and a takeaway.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT?

I love the Lemongrass.

CAN YOU TELL ME ABOUT YOUR UPCOMING PRODUCTION OF MAMMA MIA! AT THE BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE?

I play the lead role of Donna Sheridan, in the show (Meryl Streep in the movie) and I am contracted on the international tour for a year. We have played some amazing venues, around the UK and in the Seine Musicale arena in Paris, but I am most excited about playing in front of an Irish audience, in the Bord Gais Theatre.

The creatives were very keen for me to maintain my Irish accent, as Donna, as the original role was created by an Irish performer on stage over 20 years ago. I’ve managed to get quite a few Irish-isms back into the script, so I am excited to perform it in front on an Irish audience.

It’s a terrific part, demanding emotionally and vocally, because I rarely am off the stage, but so much fun.

It will also be nice to finally get to perform in such a massive production, in front of many of my Kildare family and friends, particularly my grandparents, who have been unable to travel to previous West End productions in London, plus I get to spend some time in Naas over Christmas!

The show runs from December 10 to January 5. Tickets can be purchased on bordgaisenergytheatre.ie.