Santa arriving at Whitewater Shopping Centre!

Christmas atmosphere really kicks off at 12pm on Saturday, 23 November with music and face painting in Whitewater!

Santa will travel in a horse and carriage, with the Patrician Band accompanying him from the garda station at approximately 1.30pm, arriving at Whitewater Shopping Centre for 2pm

Santa and the band will then parade through the popular centre – with snow canons a-plenty and lots of festive decor and cheer!

From 12noon on Saturday, 23 November, music, Santa, face painting and snow, all promised at Whitewater SC.