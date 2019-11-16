Historic Kildare songs now on CD - Songs from the Short Grass

The Federation of Kildare History Societies recently launched a new CD entitled 'Songs from the Short Grass'. Speaking to the Kildare Post, Brian McCabe, Federation Vice Chair stated:

“Songs are an important part of the social history of any area. They reflect the sentiments, language and, often, the sense of humour of a particular locality at a particular point in time.

“With this in mind, the Kildare Federation of Local History Groups have embarked on a project to research and record the songs of ‘old’ Kildare – many of whom may not have seen the light of day, or been sung, for over 100 years. The CD features a selection of historic songs, all firmly rooted in County Kildare. These range from the well known to the previously unheard”.

With the support of Kildare County Council under the Creative Ireland initiative, the Federation commissioned and produced the CD, with a collection of interesting historic songs, all firmly rooted in the county.

The CD which costs €10, was officially launched at Kilcullen Heritage Centre last month and compiled under the direction of Darren Brereton. Songs from the Shortgrass is available from the Kilcullen Heritage Centre 045 481 613 or from Brian at 087-351 3328 (an ideal Christmas gift for ex-pats).