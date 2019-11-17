Plans for Eir telecommunications mast at Naas sports club

A 60 foot tall telecommunications mast is planned to be erected at a Naas sports club.

Kildare County Council has received a planning application for an 18 metres high mast to support telecommunications antenna to be used by Eir, which together with the installation of a dish, equipment cabinets, and assorted equipment will provide mobile electronic communication services. It will be put up at Naas Lawn Tennis Club.

The planning application has been made by Shared access Limited, which describes itself as “an independent owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure.” Its website says it leases space on 50,000 sites in the UK and Ireland sites to different mobile network operators.

A decision is to be made on December 19.