Transfer of 120 service from Bus Eireann to Go-Ahead Ireland delayed to new year

The proposed transfer of services on the N4 corridor, including the 120 Edenderry to Dublin bus route from Bus Eireann to Go-Ahead Ireland has been delayed until January 19, next.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly said that it had been confirmed to him that this is due to the delay in delivery of new vehicles from the vehicle manufacturer.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said he was told by the National Transport Authority the transfer of services on the N4 corridor (including Route 120) is due to take place on 19 January, 2020.

The NTA told him that “in the interim Bus Éireann have put in place a plan comprising of their own and sub-contractor vehicles which supply the same capacity as at this time last year when there were double-deck coaches deployed on the route.”

Cllr Aidan Farrelly said: “Whilst this delay is incredibly frustrating for those passengers who are using these services every day to get to work, school or hospital appointments, I acknowledge the confirmation from Bus Eireann to supply the same capacity to the route with a mix of their own and sub-contractor vehicles until the transfer.”

Cllr Farrelly questions whether this capacity is meeting the need. “People are contacting me every day saying the bus just drove passed them completely full; people are late to or from work, or missing hospital appointments for which they've been waiting months.” He said if this delay ultimately delivers a service that meets the capacity and reliability issues, it will be worthwhile.

Others, including TD, James Lawless have raised capacity issues in recent times.