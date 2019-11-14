Weather forecast: cold with rain and hail expected later



Cold today in Leinster with frost and icy stretches mostly inland in central and northern parts, clearing this morning. Bright with sunny spells and many places will be dry, however there will be scattered rain or hail showers, in coastal fringes with possibly some sleet or snow showers on hills and on the Wicklow mountains.

Afternoon temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius and the fresh north to northeast wind will make it feel colder.

It will be mainly cold and dry tonight, but rain or hail showers will continue near the east coast. Frost developing inland and turning sharp to severe overnight as temperatures fall to 0 or -2, holding above zero along the coastal fringes.

Tomorrow will see another cold start with frost clearing Friday morning. The day will be mostly dry bright and cold with sunny spells but cloudier at times on the coast with a few rain or hail showers at times. Afternoon highs of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in a moderate, fresh at first by the coast, northerly breeze.

Outlook is for colder than normal conditions to continue over the weekend and for the early days of next week with daytime temperatures in single figures and frosts most nig