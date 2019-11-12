Traffic update: traffic slow from before J7 Maynooth to J3 Lucan.

At the moment, traffic is moving well both ways on the M50.

However, busy start on the M4/N4 route, with eastbound traffic slow from before J7 Maynooth all the way to J3 Lucan. On the westbound carriageway, there’s a breakdown before J3 in the left lane.

A reminder that works are taking place in Dublin Port until further notice – traffic heading into the port has no right turn at the roundabout from Promenade Rd down to Tolka Quay Rd and must continue straight on to the next junction. Tolka Quay Rd itself is partially closed at the Bond Drive jct. Diversions are in place.

New layout at Naas South: there’s a new layout on M7 in both directions at J10 Naas South. There are new on-ramps, joining the motorway a little earlier than the old ones, which have been closed.

There's also no access anymore from the Rathasker Rd to the M7 southbound.

Sallins: A stop/go system will be in place for works on Main St in Sallins, part of the Naas/Clane Rd (R407), near the turn-off for the GAA grounds from 9:30am to 5pm daily until Friday (15).

Co Wicklow: A stop/go system remains in place to facilitate rolling works on the N81 in Wicklow until Fri 22 Nov, moving from the Kilteel jct towards Blessington. A further stop/go system will be in place for works on the N81 just north of Blessington until approx. Wed 20 Nov. There were long tailbacks coming into Blessington yesterday evening, so factor in delays on your journey.