Traffic update, Monday November 11 - note delays on M4

There are the usual eastbound delays this morning the M4 from before J7 Maynooth past J6 Celbridge.

There is debris on the N7 southbound between J3 Citywest and J4 Rathcoole in the right lane.

There is a collision on the M50 southbound before J9 Red Cow in the left and middle lanes. Traffic is slow on approach from J4 Ballymun down towards J12 Firhouse as a result.

Overall, it’s a wet morning on the roads following rain overnight. It takes longer to stop on wet roads, so slow down and keep well back from the vehicle in front.