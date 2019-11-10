Naas Gardaí arrest unaccompanied Learner driver for travelling at 155km/hr in 100km/hr zone on N7
Court proceedings to follow
An Garda Siochana Twitter
Naas gardai stopped this unaccompanied Learner driver travelling at a speed of 155km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N7 in Kill at the weekend.
According to the Naas Roads Policing Unit, the motorist was 'driving on a wet greasy surface while wearing Flip Flops.'
The driver was arrested and charged with Dangerous Driving and the car was also impounded.
Court proceedings are to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on