Brrr, there's a nip in the air but a bright clear morning

Today, a cold start this morning with slight frost and icy patches locally - especially inland. This and patchy fog will clear quickly. Most of the day dry with sunny spells and light winds. Highest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees.

Tonight, rain will commence soon after dark and recur early tonight as south winds freshen. A clearance to mainly dry weather overnight. Becoming cold. Minimum temperatures 2 to 4 degrees. Slight frost inland. Winds veering west.

Tomorrow, Monday, 11 November

Cool and blustery tomorrow with sunny spells and passing showers. Good dry spells too. Fresh gusty west to northwest winds. Feeling cold. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

National outlook: colder than normal with variable rainfall distribution. Monday night will be cold and blustery with occasional showers - most frequent across the north and west.

Tuesday, continuing showery - especially across the north and west, but strong northwest winds will ease. Most places will get good dry and sunny spells. Wednesday, after a cold night with widespread sharp ground frost and icy patches, the day will begin dry. Rain will spread countrywide quickly accompanied by strong winds too. The rain will be heavy and prolonged and may turn to sleet in places, especially over high ground in the north while continuing on Wednesday night.

Thursday: Further windy condition with outbreaks of rain or sleet in the east on Thursday but clearer dry weather will follow from the west later as winds ease. A widespread sharp or sever frost will follow for Thursday night. Friday: mainly dry with light winds but staying cold with frost early and late. Staying changeable and unsettled next weekend.