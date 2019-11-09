Crime prevention talk taking place on Monday, 11 November

Advice on home safety in Staplestown Hall

Crime Prevention talk will take place in Staplestown Hall on Monday, 11 November at 8pm

Timahoe Community Council (Kildare) are hosting a Crime Prevention talk in Staplestown Hall next Monday, 11 November, at 8pm.

The talk will be followed by their 2019 AGM.

The speaker will be Sergeant George Doherty, Crime Prevention Officer for Kildare, who will give a presentation will include tips on keeping your home safe, neighbourhood watch.

All are welcome to attend on the night.