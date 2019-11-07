Rosanna Davison to judge style at Naas Racecourse Winter Ladies Day



Model, best-selling author, nutritionist and mum to be, Rosanna Davison will head up the fashion judging panel for the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on Sunday, 5 January 2020. This premier race is the main event on the opening card of the 2020 calendar at Naas Racecourse and offers racegoers a fantastic day of racing, fashion and fun. This year’s prize fund for the fashion competition is worth €4,250.

The best dressed lady on the day will win €1,500 worth of hairdressing and accessories from Alan Keville for Hair, a €1,500 voucher from Residence Day Spa in Naas and a luxurious Suite stay at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel. There will also be hair and spa vouchers from the two fashion partners for four runners up on the day as well as a voucher for lunch for two in Lawlor’s Bistro.

Rosanna will be supported in her search for stylish, ‘winter glam’ outfits by a representative of each of the fashion sponsors and by Anna Fortune, Commercial Manager of The Kildare Post and The Leinster Leader, who are media partners for the racing day.

Speaking in advance of the event, Rosanna said, “It is a great privilege to once again work with Naas Racecourse where I’ll be eyeing up some of the best winter looks.

“For winter racing, ladies should think about an outfit that is both warm and stylish. Fashion does not have to be sacrificed just because it’s winter so ladies should think about wearing a great coat and take advantage of accessories such as hats, scarves, gloves and boots. I'm looking forward to seeing diverse styles at the Winter Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse”.

Richie Nugent, General Manager of Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel commented, “We are delighted to once again be sponsoring this premier Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle. Our hotel has had a connection with Naas Racecourse for decades and just as Naas Racecourse has fabulous new facilities, we open a luxury new extension in summer 2020. We are a boutique hotel, located in the heart of the town - walking distance to the track which makes us a very popular hotel for racing fans.”

Hence, Rosanna's photo shoot on location at Naas Racecourse, with a set recreation of one of Lawlor's luxury bedrooms!

The Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle is the first major race of 2020 and is a great indicator of what horses are set to make waves on the racing scene for the flat season remaining. Last year’s winner was the impressive Battleofdoyen who made it three wins from three at the start of his promising career for trainer Gordon Elliott and ridden by jy Jack Kennedy who finished almost three lengths clear of the Mouse Morris-trained Sam’s Profile.

Manager of Naas Racecourse, Eamonn McEvoy, said; “We are delighted to host the Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle once again this year which will have a total prize fund of €90,000. It also marks the beginning of top-class National Hunt racing for 2020. I would like to thank our loyal feature sponsors Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel, who have been fantastic supporters of Naas Racecourse over the years.”

There are seven races on the card on January 5, admission will be €15 with a range of hospitality packageson offer. Contact Naas Racecourse on (045) 897 391 or visit www.naasracecourse.com