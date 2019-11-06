Join the K Spa Opening Evening at the K Club!



Join the K Spa for an evening of beauty ad expertise as the renowned spa unveils the latest addition of their luxurious list of spa treatments will consist of demonstrations, product offers, well-being talks, refreshments, spot prizes, mini-skin consultations and tours of the renowned K Spa.

With the festive season just around the corner, there will also be special offers on the night for those who want to get their early Christmas shopping started early!

The K Spa Open Evening is just that, open to everyone, but please register your interst by emailing una.ogrady@kclub.ie or kspa@kclub.ie See www.kclub.ie or phone 01 601 7341.