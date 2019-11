It's very slow heading towards Dublin on the M4 from J7 Maynooth to J5 Leixlip.

Further along, a collision inbound on the N4 at J2 Liffey Valley in the right lane is causing heavy traffic on approach from before J4 Rathcoole.

Northbound on the N7 is quite busy intermittently from J8 Johnstown through to J2 Kingswood.