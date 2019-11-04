The Big Gig at Johnson's of Newbridge

"If Cork can do jazz, so can we at Johnson's Pub!” said Newbridge woman, Paula Whoriskey.

Paula is one of the main organisers of the 'Big Gig', a fundraiser in support of Newbridge Day Care Centre and local meals on wheels service.

“Admission is free” said Paula “Voluntary donations welcome. We have Fever Jazz among the performing artists and they're just brill.

https://www.facebook.com/michael.monahan.96199/videos/415028726112086/

“Our line up includes the Rambling boys of Pleasure, Colm Cahill, Lorraine Nolan, Ryders Blu, Mairead Hartnett and friends, Mono and Bud Barrett, Vicky Cahill, SOS, Sharon McNamara, Lenny Cahill and friends. That's just a taster!” she said.

“The Big Gig will be a great night of live music, commencing from 5pm at Johnson's Bar, Newbridge, on Sunday 24 November. All welcome”.

Contact Paula for more info 087 243 0087.