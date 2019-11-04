Naas supporters applaud Cuisle Cancer Support Centre on national award

Volunteer and supporter of the recently opened Cuisle Support Group at Vista Primary Care, Naas, local resident Paddi Mulholland heartily congratulated members of the Cuisle support group in Portlaoise who were awarded the Health and Wellbeing Category National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019 on Saturday last.

“I'm so pleased for all of them at The Cuisle Cancer Support Centre Portlaoise on gaining national recognition for their wonderful services” she told KildareNow.

“Winning the Health and Wellbeing Category at the National Lottery Good Causes Awards last weekend is fitting recognition for the wonderful support and service they give to those diagnosed with cancer, but also to their families.

“It’s good to know that this service is now available every Wednesday at the Vista Centre, opposite the lakes on the Ballymore Road. Affiliated to The Irish Cancer Centre, the busy centre in Portlaoise had been catering for Kildare persons diagnosed with cancer, such as myself, over the years and they were just so supportive.”

Now, Kildare cancer patients can make appointments at the Naas Cuisle centre, which is open every Wednesday from 10am-5pm.

Stella Moran, Director of Services with Cuisle was among the Portloaise award winners on Saturday night, who competed against the Irish Wheelchair Association, Carlow; Dublin Rape Crisis Centre; Bereric Trust CLG, Limerick; Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Kilkenny and Rossinnen Community Development Company, Leitrim.

“Thank you to everybody who helped us achieve this award” she posted after the awards which were hosted on Saturday night at the Clayton Hotel, Dublin.

Stella reminded Kildare residents that the Cuisle centre in Naas has a cancer care nurse on Wednesdays where one can discuss one's fears, emotional worries and the psychological impact following a cancer diagnosis” said Stella Moran, Director of Services with Cuisle.

There is also reflexology, holistic massage, craniosacral therapy and acupuncture available in Naas, along with counselling and psychotherapy.

“Services are free of charge to persons with cancer and we depend on donations and funds raised to provide the services that so many families need” she reminded.

Cuisle also note that fundraising is imperative to supporting their wide range of support services. If you'd like to fundraise, please contact the Naas centre.

“It's important to stress that our services at Naas are free of charge but are by appointment only - contact 057 868 1492. Kildare persons diagnosed with cancers can still access our workshops and programmes in Portlaoise, where we have 20 voluntary therapists.”

Congratulations to Cuisle Cancer Support Centre Portlaoise on winning the Health and Wellbeing Category National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019.