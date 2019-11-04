Traffic update: delays on M7 and M4

Traffic slow in many areas this am.

The M4 is very busy heading from Kildare towards Dublin from J8 Kilcock towards J5 Leixlip.

It’s slow northbound on the M7 from J8 Johnstown to J5 Athgoe and busy again from before Rathcoole to Newlands Cross.

A crash on the M50 southbound before J9 Red Cow has now been cleared. Traffic is moving again but slowly, with the queue back to the M1 Interchange. Northbound is also slow approaching J9.

Expect delays.

A stop/go system remains in place to facilitate rolling works on the N81 in Wicklow until Fri 22 Nov, moving from the Kilteel jct towards Blessington.