Weather update: unsettled weather predicted for the next week

Met Eireann's weather forecast has changed little from yesterday's predictions with unsettled weather forecast for the week ahead and indeed, next weekend.

There will be patches of dense fog over much of Leinster this morning. The fog will gradually clear in the late morning and early afternoon. The morning will be mainly dry.

However, outbreaks of rain will gradually spread northeastwards over the province through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with mostly moderate westerly breeze.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain at times. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

Monday, November 4 will continue mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain through the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with mostly moderate northerly breezes.

National outlook: Through Monday night, the showery rain will gradually clear eastwards. Clearer weather will follow from the west. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh northerly breezes.

Tuesday will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate northerly breezes.

Wednesday will start off mainly dry with some sunny spells over the eastern half of the country. It will be cloudier further west with rain developing and then spreading eastwards across the country. The rain will clear on Wednesday night and showers will develop in the west later in the night. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate southerly breezes. The night will be cold with frost in places, especially in the east.

Thursday will be quite cold with some bright spells and with showers in many areas, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate northerly breezes. The showers will continue on Thursday night, but will begin to clear overnight.

On Friday, any remaining showers will clear to the east. The rest of the day will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes. Friday night will be cold with frost in many areas.

The weather will be unsettled next weekend with rain or showers at times.