Aoife Scott live at Naas Arts & Culture Centre

Following a very successful Summer touring the US, Aoife Scott returns home to launch her brand new single from her new album,“HomeBird”.

Produced by twelve time Grammy Award winner, banjo and guitar virtuoso, Ron Block (Alison Krauss & Union Station, ‘Oh Brother Where art thou), her second album release is much anticipated in the world of folk and roots music.

Recorded in Nashville and Dublin, “Homebird” is an impressive collaboration featuring the cream of Irish folk musicians (including the Black Family on backing Vocals) and award winning bluegrass musicians (Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan & Ron Block).

It is in many ways, “A fiery passionate young talent springing from a fine musical family” - HotPress

Born into the legendary Black Family, Aoife is steadily rising to the top of the traditional and folk music scene, and has long enjoyed success as an established artist in her own right. Fragile and ethereal one minute and strong and vibrant the next, her dynamic and profound vocals explore the emotional depths of her lyrics, leaving the audience entranced. Aoife’s unique sound, with , along with her music having a broad creative scope, is largely influenced by her own roots in folk and traditional Irish music.



Recent accolades include being named ‘Best Folk Act’, at the Irish Post Music Awards (IRE), beating stiff competition in the category, such as,the legendary Christy Moore, Dublin folk band Lankum, as well as Limerick singer Emma Langford. She also claimed the award of ‘Emerging Artist of the Year’ at the Live Ireland Awards (US) in June 2018. In 2019, her most recent song, “The December Letter” won Single of the Year at the ALSR Celtic Music Awards (US) and was the most played Christmas song on RTE Radio 1 for December 2018.

Her career successes have seen Aoife and her cousins, Róisín O and Danny O'Reilly from The Coronas, release their single “Grace” which hit straight into the number 1 slot on iTunes in Ireland. This performance gained half a million views on youtube with their performance from Kilmainham Gaol as part of Centenary on RTE1.

Aoife’s single “All Along the Wild Atlantic Way” also hit the number 1 slot, knocking Ed Sheeran off the top spot and was named “Song of the Year” at the Irish Folk Music Awards in 2017.

Aoife will release her first single from the upcoming album this October with an Irish Tour, and full album release of her album “HomeBird” is due out in January 2020.

See and hear Aoife at Naas Arts and Culture Centre, Friday November 15.

Tickets are priced at €15 and are available from McAuley Place, also online from www.amientertainment.ie