Gardaí seize cocaine, estimated street value of €100k

Gardaí have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €100k following a search operation in Lucan, Co Dublin.

The drugs were seized late last night when Gardaí searched a house in the Foxborough area.

During the search, cocaine with an estimated street value of €100k (analysis pending) was seized along with smaller quantities of MDMA, cannabis herb and other drugs.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Lucan Garda Station. (He can be held for up to seven days).

The operation is part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in the west Dublin area.