Family appeal for information on brutal injuries inflicted on family dog

A family traumatised by the horrific killing of a family pet is appealing for information.

The dog, as displayed above, was taken from a garden in Baltinglass on Monday 28 October, between 9 and 10pm.

The family were devastated when 'Buddy' was later found dumped near O’Reilly’s garage, just a short distance from where the little dog was taken.

The family where shocked to find their family pet was seriously injured and had its tail ripped off. Buddy was taken to a local vet, but sadly died from his injuries.

A poster has since been circulated on social media, appealing for information on the incident. The dog was taken from the family garden at Weaver's Row, Baltinglass which is located within the centre of the West Wicklow town.

The poster offers a reward for "genuine information" on Buddy's cruel injuries.

"He was kicked, beaten, had his tail taken off, and was dumped on the roadside opposite O'Reilly's garage".

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, in the area of Weaver's Row, Baltinglass on Monday, 28 October, please contact 085-146 6456 after 6pm or Baltinglass Gardaí on 059-648 2610.