'Get to know your Network' – Network Ireland Kildare branch

The November Network Ireland Kildare Branch event is one not to be missed. The 'Get to know your Network' event will be held at the Osprey Hotel, Naas on Tuesday, November 5 at 7.30 pm and all are very welcome to attend. The evening will commence with networking over tea and coffee followed by keynote speaker, Grace O’Rourke, Fitness and Mindset Coach.

Grace is a challenge-seeker, always pushing herself to achieve dreams and goals no matter how impossible they seem. Whether it be taking on the challenge of starting a new business, or three, or going the extra mile during physical training, Grace never gives up once she puts her mind to something.

In Grace’s recent achievement, completing the RTÉ programme 'Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week', she has discovered a unique method to conquer challenges, and hopes to share that with others, and hopefully, they too can overcome their fears/ challenges.

President Emma Murphy commented “November's event is all about members and motivation We look forward to hearing Grace's amazing inspirational story about never giving up on yourself. You are good enough. As we approach the last two months of 2019 and plan ahead for 2020, it’s the perfect time to get some inspiration.

“We will also have a soapbox from our member Mary Grant and our members will have a fantastic opportunity to connect. If you are a non-member and interested in attending, we would love to welcome you to experience what our branch offers and experience the importance of networking for your business, personal development and support.

Tickets for this event are free to members and the small charge of €10 applies to non-members, booking is essential as places are limited. You can book on https://networkireland.ie/events. This event is run in association with Local Enterprise Office Kildare and with the support of Network Ireland Kildare's media partners, Kildare Post and Kildare Now, along with AIB.

Tickets for the charity gala luncheon in aid of Aoibheann's Pink Tie, to be held on November 22 in Killashee Hotel are selling out fast. If you'd like to sponsor a prize, or to attend, contact the branch via Facebook or Tara Lane on 087 978 9318.