Traffic update, Wednesday, 30 October: no major incidents reported this am

No incidents or collisions on the M50 or M7 this morning.

A reminder that conferring ceremonies will take place at Maynooth University today (30 October) and tomorrow (31) at midday and 3pm each day. Expect extra traffic in the town during the afternoon. Parking will be available on the North Campus only, situated on the Kilcock Rd (R148).

Wicklow motorists, take note that there are still two stop/go systems in place to facilitate rolling works on the N81; one is from the Kilteel junction towards Blessington, and the second is half way between Baltinglass and Hollywood until Friday, November 1.