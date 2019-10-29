N80 closed after Ballon, Co Carlow following five car collision

The N80 remains closed until further notice at Kilbride crossroads, south of Ballon, Co Carlow following a five car collision yesterday evening.

Seven adults were taken to hospital at St Luke's and Wexford General with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

N81 motorists, remember, a stop/go system will be in place for works on the N81 approximately half way between Baltinglass and Hollywood from Tuesday 29 to Friday 1 November.