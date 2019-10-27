Additional weekend bus services for Rathangan later this year

In response to a question raised by Martin Heydon TD, the National Transport Authority (NTA) have confirmed additional weekend bus services to Rathangan as part of the new timetables presently being finalised for the Dublin Commuter service that will be transferred to Go-Ahead Ireland later this year.

Rathangan will continue to be served with two direct services to Dublin City on Monday to Friday, and additionally served by three inbound and two return services on Saturdays, and one return journey on Sundays.

Both Martin Heydon TD and Cllr Mark Stafford have been pressing for additional services for Rathangan and have been in contact with Go-Ahead regarding the new service.

Welcoming the additional services, Cllr Stafford stated

"A huge number of residents in Rathangan have expressed an overwhelming need for additional public transport links to Rathangan especially to Kildare Town and this weekend service will be of huge help to commuters, visitors and students alike and I will continue to work with Deputy Heydon to try to secure additional weekday services.

"I have been to visit Go Ahead's new depot at Tougher's Business Park and have viewed the new coaches and wish them every success as they take over the operation of this service".