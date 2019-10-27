Kildare Garda Youth Awards launched; nominate your young hero now

Photos Colette McNally of Halo Photogrpahy

Kildare Garda Division, in association with Newbridge Silverware, recently launched the fourth Kildare Garda Youth Awards, to be be hosted in January 2020.

The awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years. Kildare Gardaí along with Newbridge Silverware recognise that a lot of good work is being done by young people in every community throughout the county, which should be awarded.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live.

There will be six individual District Award Winners, two from each area of Naas, Kildare and Leixlip, along with one Special Achievement Award, which is open to any young person who has defied the odds, or overcome difficult circumstances and whose commitment deserves recognition. In addition, there will be one overall winner of the Kildare Garda Youth Awards for 2020, one Voluntary Group Achievement Award, which is open to nominations of two or more young people whose combined efforts have contributed positively to their communities and one Community Safety Award, which recognises an individual or group who has made their community a safer place to live.

The judging panel will decide upon one nominee in each category to go forward to represent the division at the National Garda Youth Awards, which take place in March 2020.

Nominations are now open and entry forms can be collected from your local Garda Station or downloaded at www.garda.ie or from the Kildare Garda Division Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/Kildare-Garda-Division-225578664444183/?fref=ts. Forms must be completed in full and returned by post or hand delivered before Friday, 13th December 2019 to one of the following

Garda David Prendergast, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Naas Garda Station 045 884 364

Garda Audrey Sheridan, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Leixlip Garda Station 01 666 7848

Garda Michael Donlon, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Newbridge Garda Station 045 44 0187

Garda Kevin Fahey, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Athy area, at Baltinglass Garda Station 059 648 2610

Speaking at the recent launch at Newbridge Silverware, Superintendent Oliver Henry of Naas Garda District commented “The Gardaí wish to recognise the efforts and sacrifices that young people make in efforts to improve the life of individuals or the community around them. It is important for the Gardaí to acknowledge the positive interactions that we have with young people and that it is not only an “enforcement of legislation” relationship that exists between us both.

Feature photo shows: Sean O'Mahoney (Garda), Michael Donlon (Newbridge, Juvenile Liaison Officer), Ollie Henry (Supt Ins), Martin Kilduff (Newbridge Silverware), Keith Walsh (2FM), David Prendergast (Naas, Juvenile Liaison Officer), Kevin Flynn (Athy, Juvenile Liaison Officer)and Audrey Sheridan (Leixlip, Juvenile Liaison Officer) and John Fitzgerald (Inspector) and front, Finn Walsh (Keith's son) at the launch of the fourth annual Kildare Garda Youth awards in association with Newbridge Silverware

“We are very grateful to Newbridge Silverware for their continued sponsorship which has afforded us the opportunity to present these awards for the third time and we are looking forward to the presentation evening at Punchestown on Friday, 24 January 2020.”

William Doyle, CEO of Newbridge Silverware added, "We are delighted to be involved with an initiative like this. It is so important to recognize the achievements of youth as they are our future. Kildare Gardaí are doing great work in this area and we are delighted to help them reward the youth of Co Kildare.”

This is the fourth year for the annual garda awards; winners will be celebrated at a special event at Punchestown Racecourse on Friday, 24 January 2020, which will be attended by event MC, radio DJ Keith Walsh.