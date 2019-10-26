SFC final replay: Moorefield v Sarsfields - FREE parking again at Whitewater SC*

Round 2 is tomorrow as Moorefield and Sarsfields teams gear up for Sunday’s senior championship final replay at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge.

After Sarsfields' Barry Coffey pulled the equaliser out of the bag to finish the game Moorefield 2-9, Sarsfields 0-15, the stage is set for another hum-dinger of a local derby.

Fans must again make the trip to St Conleth's to support their team and the hope of their respective club claiming the Joe Mallon Motors Renault Senior Football Championship title.

Whitewater Shopping Centre is again offering free parking to match attendees on production of a match programme!

So you can go game, parking will be free once you present your match programme on returning to Whitewater. Enjoy some bank holiday shopping and dining before or after the game.

The Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship - 2pm at St Conleth's on Sunday, October 27. Referee: Liam Herbert 2 x 10 min extra time if required.