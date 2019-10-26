Vehicle reported stolen vehicle from Maynooth this week identified in Lusk incident

Gardaí in Lusk, Co Dublin were alerted to an incident of a car driving dangerously in Lusk Co Dublin last night, Friday 25 October 2019. From enquiries made by investigating Gardaí, it was established that this car had been stolen during a burglary in Maynooth, Co Kildare on Thursday last, October 24.

The stolen car collided with a number of parked cars in the Whitethorn Walk area of Lusk, the driver then abandoned this car and attempted to hijack another car in the area, threatening the driver. (No injuries sustained)

Gardaí from Lusk, Balbriggan and the Armed Support Unit arrested a man in connection with this investigation in the area. He is currently detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4- Criminal Justice Act 1984,

Investigations are continuing.