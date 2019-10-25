“Halloween Happenings” is back at Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park

It's back - Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park will host its now infamous “Halloween Happenings” for 7 spooky days from Saturday 26 October to Friday, November 1 2019. The spooktacular event will run daily from 10am to 6pm, with terrifying thrills guaranteed!

Lots of ghastly ghouls and treats in store at Lullymore including Haunted Holograms, Terror Train Trips (be prepared for Zombie Attacks!!), Spooky Treasure Hunts and freaky fun in the devilish den of play—the Funky Forest. This year, the Zombies have unleashed a toxic attack on Lullymore Forest - during your Terror Hunt, you have to find the witches and the spirits of the Forest to save Lullymore!

Prepare for the Fright of your Life. Come in fancy dress (optional). Prizes for best fancy dress costumes in the indoor centre from 2pm every day! (Halloween prizes start at 2pm). Usual family admissions apply, no extra cost for Halloween Event (1 Terror Train Trip included)!

WARNING: Terror Train Trip may not be suitable for younger or sensitive children and parent discretion is advised. However, indoor and outdoor play areas and Halloween fun / games in indoor play centre are suitable for all age groups.

Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park, Lullymore, Rathangan, Co Kildare R51 E036.

Phone 045 870 238 for more information. No online booking available for this event.