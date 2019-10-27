Kildare farm in the running for top award

A farm based near Rathangan has been announced as one of ten ‘Farming for Nature’ Ambassadors in the running for the overall ‘Farming for Nature Award’ for 2019.

Featherfield Farm in Lullymore West is run by Mark and Alison Hurst.

Members of the public, and in particular the farming community, are being asked to vote for their top pick.

Now in its second year, the prestigious award is part of a wider independent initiative which hopes to source, share and celebrate the stories of farmers across Ireland who are doing great things for nature on their land and in their community.

The Farming for Nature Awards are sponsored by Bord Bia and supported by a wide range of farming and conservation interests including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Rural Network.

A short video has been made about each shortlisted farmer and now the public are being asked to view the films and vote for their favourite one, with voting ending on Thursday.

Klaus Laitenberger, Organic Agriculture and Horticulture Inspector, The Organic Trust CLG nominated the couple.

He said: “In my opinion this is the most impressive farm in terms of farming for biodiversity as well as running a profitable farm. Walking through the fields I found at least 20 species of grasses and wildflowers.

“The farm is very diverse in itself with diverse enterprises such as beef production from rare breed Dexter cattle, a small sheep enterprise, a poultry layer and broiler enterprise as well as a collection of rare breed poultry.

“There is also a small vegetable and fruit growing enterprise as well as a beekeeping enterprise.”

One of the volunteers with Farming for Nature, Dr. Brendan Dunford of the Burren Programme, said that ‘the stories told by these ten ambassadors are so educational and inspirational.

He added: “Their knowledge and passion shines through, providing powerful testimony as to how farming and nature can, and must, work in harmony.

“We hope that these stories will inspire other farmers to take some small steps to look after their farm’s wildlife.”

Vote for Featherfield Farm by visiting the website: www.farmingfornature.ie.