Kildare Fire Service crews take part in training day at Casement Aerodrome

Kildare Fire Service crew members visited Casement Aerodrome at the weekend to take part in the Rescue Organisation Ireland (ROI) training day, hosted by the Irish Air Corps.

The training covered Air Ambulance operations, parachute incidents, road traffic collision rapid extrication and ejector seats.

Kildare Fire Service thanked the ROI for hosting a fantastic day and to Captain Jane O'Neill, and all her crew for their hospitality on the day.

Images are courtesy of Kildare Fire Service crew and Rescue Org Ireland.

Rescue Organisation Ireland (ROI) is a voluntary organisation and a registered charity founded by members of the Irish Fire & Emergency Services as a means of improving, updating and standardising the training of Emergency Service personnel (in particular Fire Service) who regularly respond and deal with Road Traffic Collisions (RTCs) on Ireland's roads.



