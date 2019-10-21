'The Quare Land' to be screened this week

The Quare Land, a hilarious play penned by John McManus and staged by Kilcullen Drama Society is set to make a return at Kilcullen Town Hall for one night only on Friday next, 25 October. For those of you who saw it before, it was possibly one of the funniest and best deliveries on stage by messers, the late Bernard Berney and Vivian Clarke.

Dedicated to the memory of Bernard, the video made by Pat Foley of the original production, will be shown on Friday next on a large screen at the Town Hall Theatre. The play revolves around a developer anxious to get his hand on lands owned by the late Bernard's character, with the latter spending his entire time on stage in a bath!

And it will be in aid of a good cause, adding a second defibrillator for the north side of the town. Mayor of Kilcullen and well known GAA supporter, Michael Porky Lambe recently experienced a severe heart attack at the local GAA grounds and thankfully, a defibrillator onsite was applied and saved his life.

Vivian Clarke noted whilst there are several defibrillators south of the town, there are absolutely none on the northern side. What a fitting way to remember the late Bernard Berney, Medicine Man extraordinaire but a thespian with extraordinary talents.

Only 100 tickets are available for the screening, priced at €10 each. Available now at Berney's Chemist, sold on a first come, first sold basis.