National Slow Down Day: 286 motorists detected exceeding speed limit

National Slow Down Day was held over a 24 hour period between 7am Friday, 18 October and 7am Saturday 19 October last. In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 204,849 vehicles and detected 286 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau said "We would like to thank the 204,849 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit and would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits".

Some notable detections over the 24 hour period included a motorist in Lusk, Co Dublin being caught doing 181km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M1 Lusk-Dublin; another in Waterford being caught doing 138km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R675 Ballykinsella road in Co Waterford and a driver doing 151km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N72 Gort na gCros Mala Chorcaí.

Kildare motorists who were spotted exceeding the speed limit included one at Castlesize, Sallins who was clocked doing 64km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R407 Castlesize Sallins road. Another doing 75km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R448 Killashee road near Naas. A third motorist was clocked doing 89km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R445 Curragh, Co Kildare.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary added, "I would like to thank the Road Safety Authority, Go Safe and all the organisations who were involved in and supported this campaign.

"Drivers, please, think about the consequences of speeding, and every time you get behind the wheel, reduce your speed accordingly” he concluded.

#Slowdown