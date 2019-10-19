Naas Councillor calls for review of sight lines and signage at notorious junction

Watch House Cross has been a notable black spot for traffic collisions in recent years,with the wall and road signage close to the Elms constantly being knocked down.

Despite investment in improving road markings and sight lines, accidents continue to occur.

Cllr Evie Sammon of Naas Municipal District recently raised the issue at a recent local MD meeting.

"I asked Kildare County Council to apply for the Low Cost Safety Improvement Scheme which is a Department of Transport scheme that gives councils funding to address dangerous junctions and roads around the country.

"I am delighted that the Council have submitted an application for the 2020 programme to the Department for their consideration. This junction is in a 60kph zone and has already received improvements in recent years in terms of advanced warning signage and road markings. However, the Naas Municipal District Office have agreed to review the signs and lining at this location".

Watch House Crossroads is located along the R411, Ballymore to Naas road, and crosses with the L2023, a regular traffic 'rat run' used by motorists coming to/from the N7 and heading towards Kilcullen via Swordlestown and Mullacash.