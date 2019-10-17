Athy Darkness into Light 2019 donates over €20, 000 to Pieta House

Patricia Berry, part of the organising committee for this year's Athy Darkness into Light acknowledged the huge support from the community and help from Athy Municipal District.

“Well done, Athy MD” she said. “On behalf of all of those who will benefit from the funds collected, a big thank you to the community of Athy MD who supported the Darkness into Light walk this year. Our committee is delighted to present Pieta House with a cheque for €20,622.

"Darkness into Light is more than a walk it is an opportunity for us all to come together to support each other. See you again next year!”

Photograph show the organising committee of Richard Daly, Diarmuid Flynn, Celine Daly, Tom Kelly, Crona Barry, Patricia Berry, Jimmy Byrne and Garda Sean O' Mathuna presenting the cheque to MariePeelo of Pieta House.